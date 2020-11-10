Health officials not worried about testing capacity as COVID-19 cases spike in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Over the last week, Oregon saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, leading to long lines at testing sites, including one site reaching capacity hours before it closed on Monday night.
Though Oregon is seeing all-time highs for daily cases, health officials want to reassure Oregonians that they aren't worried about testing capacity.
On Monday, OHSU saw hundreds of people at their mobile sites. At the Oregon Convention Center, 360 people were tested. Another 259 were tested at the Hillsboro Stadium.
By Tuesday afternoon, there were already 300 people tested at the convention site and a four to five hour wait at the Hillsboro Stadium.
Despite this increase, OHSU's Vice President of Ambulatory Care says they're still being mindful of testing supplies and lab capacity and aren't worried about running out.
OHSU follows the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines for getting tested, including if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with some one with a positive diagnosis. It's free and doesn't require a primary care doctor's referral.
FOX 12 on Tuesday also checked in with Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, which was offering free COVID-19 screenings in Willamina. The health center offered the screenings to people even if they didn't have symptoms.
"We see people coming through for testing for all sorts of reasons," Stephanie McAndrew said. "But one of the reasons is as people are very smart before they get on an airplane or before they plan on seeing family or before they plan on seeing loved ones in a nursing home, they come and get a test."
The physician FOX 12 spoke with says they haven't had to turn anyone away, even though they've had more people asking for tests in the last month. She says she feels right now that they have enough tests for anyone who needs them.
