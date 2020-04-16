Health officials: Portland care facility failed to control spread of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials say staff at a southeast Portland long-term care facility failed to control the spread of COVID-19.
There are now 50 confirmed cases of the virus at Healthcare At Foster Creek. 14 residents have died, according to officials.
The Department of Human Services detailed some disturbing observations in its recent order for the facility, including things assessors took note of late last week. Now, the facility will be getting some extra oversight to make sure staff and residents are safe.
According to DHS, 24 long-term assisted living facilities in Oregon have reported coronavirus cases in staff members or residents–statewide, that’s only four percent. But what’s concerning is the impact on the vulnerable populations inside the facilities.
“While less than 20 percent of individuals who are COVID positive are in long term facilities, we now are aware that over half of the fatalities are occurring in those facilities,” Steve Allen, behavioral health director at Oregon Health Authority, said.
According to Allen, the state was notified in late March of an outbreak at Healthcare At Foster Creek, which is located near 136th Avenue and Southeast Foster. Three cases were reported there in late March. Now, there’s 50 cases.
“When we discovered that the facility was not adhering to those infection controls guidance, we believed the residents at that facility were being placed in an unacceptable level of risk,” Allen said.
DHS intervened, giving guidance, restructuring management, and transferring 20 residents to the hospital. Officials said assessors went back again last week, and according to the state order, here’s what they saw:
On April 10, staff were reportedly observed not washing their hands after taking off or touching their masks, working across units wearing the same PPE. Officials also said no housekeeping was happening between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
On April 11, assessors observed staff not getting screened before entering the building and not washing their hands between resident visits.
FOX 12 asked officials about the violations on Thursday.
“Can we not talk about some of those observations and the implications of them?” FOX 12 Reporter Camila Orti said.
“Camila, my answer to that question is the document is out there, bullet points are out there, I’d much rather spend out time talking about other questions because this is a public document,” Fariborz Pakseresht with DHS said.
As a result of the newer round of observations, DHS issued a license condition order. The order appoints a consultant to help with day-to-day operations, requires the Healthcare At Foster Creek to immediately start COVID-19 training for staff, and requires the facility to provide weekly updates to the state.
