CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced another death from COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to six.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s. Health officials did not provide information about whether she was previously hospitalized or had contact with a confirmed case.
Public Health officials also announced 28 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases, as of Friday afternoon, in the county is now 76.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 1
- 20-29 years: 5
- 30-39 years: 8
- 40-49 years: 14
- 50-59 years: 15
- 60-69 years: 14
- 70-79 years: 9
- 80 and older: 9
- unknown: 1
While 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 653 tests have come back negative, according to the Public Health website.
Cowlitz County health officials also announced three new cases Friday, bringing the total number to 10.
