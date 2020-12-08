PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- According to data released Tuesday from Oxford University, the AstraZeneca vaccine is a little more than 70 percent effective.
Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are around 95 percent effective.
Rachael Banks with the Oregon Health Authority says those numbers show all covid vaccines are more effective than a typical flu vaccine.
It ranges from between 40 to 60 percent effective in the general population.
"And everyone knows that with the flu vaccine, public health is pushing that vaccination like crazy every year, because 40 to 60 percent effectiveness is pretty good," Banks said.
An FDA advisory committee is expected to greenlight emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.
