PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials say the state needs to substantially increase its COVID-19 testing capacity.
But much like Oregon experienced in the beginning of the pandemic, the state is running into supply-chain issues around testing due to increasing national demand.
As of the most recent data, the Oregon Health Authority estimates overall testing capacity at about 41,000 weekly tests. OHA Director Pat Allen says over the past month, the state’s been testing closer and closer to capacity at about 30,000 to 35,000 tests per week. He says they’re running into issues all over the system.
So, the governor has asked the federal government for additional resources, supplies, and funding around testing.
“It’s not surprising, with the huge, huge increase in disease around the rest of country, the demand elsewhere, again as the governor indicated we’re a bit of a victim of our own success, we fall out of the prioritization list if it’s based solely on how much disease is there because we’re one of the lowest infection rate states in the country,” Allen said.
The OHA says it is exploring opportunities right now to expand collection and testing services. They’re aiming to more rapidly and extensively test these communities with outbreaks in more targeted ways.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Testing is a complete waste of time and resources. Let the virus spread, achieve herd immunity and things can be back to normal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.