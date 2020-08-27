PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – State health officials on Thursday said COVID-19 cases in Oregon are trending downward, but said the state is not out of the woods just yet.
In a virtual briefing on Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority provided more information about the virus in Oregon, reminding people to limit their social gatherings outside of their households.
OHA said last week marked the third week in a row that cases have been on the decline, which they said is progress in working toward the goal of reopening things like schools.
Week over week, health officials said there has been a 13 percent drop in reported cases. On average, they say there was one fewer death reported because of coronavirus. They also said the number of positive tests has dropped slightly, falling from 5.4 percent to 5.1 percent.
Hospitalizations were also down since Aug. 14, with a 41 percent decrease in currently hospitalized patients.
With the Labor Day holiday approaching, health officials asked Oregonians to be mindful of the progress being made.
“We are heading in the right direction, but we need to keep the pressure on the further slow the spread of the virus,” Pat Allen with Oregon Health Authority said. “At this point in the reopening, we cannot afford to suffer the setbacks we observed following post reopening holidays such as Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and July 4.”
If you have a small gathering, host it outdoors, and try to limit gatherings outside of your household, health officials advise.
The OHA on Thursday said it would soon post new County Watch List data. With its release, they expect the governor to make an announcement regarding counties on that list.
