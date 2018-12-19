CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health is urging residents to recycle their Christmas trees rather than sending them to landfills.
Health officials said before trees can be recycled, all lights, tinsel, wire, ornaments and stands must be removed.
Waste Connections Inc. will pick up the trees with yard debris collection or regular garbage service, according to officials.
However, trees taller than five feet must be cut into smaller section.
To recycle trees, Waste Connections customers with yard debris service can:
- Place trees smaller than five feet in the yard debris cart at no extra charge
- Place a single tree, cut into sections of five feet or less, next to an empty yard debris cart at no extra charge
- Place a single tree, cut into sections of five feet or less, next to a full yard debris cart for an additional pick-up charge
For less than $5 dollars, residents can recycle Christmas trees of any size to the following locations.
- Central Transfer and Recycling, 11034 NE 117th Ave.
- City Bark, 2419 NE Andresen Road.
- H&H Wood Recyclers, 8401 NE 117th Ave.
- McFarlane's Bark, 8806 NE 117th Ave.
- Triangle Resources, 612 SE Union St., Camas.
- West Van Materials Center, 6601 NW Old Lower River Road.
“Recycling Christmas trees keeps those natural resources from being lost to the landfill,” Environmental Outreach Specialist Jill Krumlauf said. “Instead of going to waste, the trees will be reused as mulch or fuel.”
The Boy Scouts of America will also be collecting trees for recycling beginning Jan. 5th at 8 a.m. to many areas of Battle Ground, Camas, Vancouver and Washougal. The service is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information on holiday recycling, visit Recycling A-Z.
Flocked and artificial trees cannot be recycled and should be disposed of in the garbage, according to health officials.
