SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown and state health officials are urging Oregonians to be safe this Labor Day weekend as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased.
Many people are planning to travel and get out to enjoy the holiday weekend. Health experts in Multnomah County are advising people to limit the size of their gatherings and travel. It's advice many aren't heeding to, especially those who are vaccinated.
FOX 12 spoke with travelers Friday morning at Portland International Airport, who say they feel comfortable with their decision.
"I feel safe. I'm vaccinated first and foremost, and then I have a mask on. So long as the seating isn't too crowded, I don't really think its that big of a deal," one traveler said.
"I'm vaccinated with Moderna, so I really don't have any concerns for me," another traveler told FOX 12.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, more people are making plans to travel and get out.
FOX 12 spoke with Ken Stedman, a biology professor at Portland State University, about how protected vaccinated people are against the virus should they choose to get out of the house this weekend. Stedman says with a 95% effective vaccinate, you're 20 times less likely to get infected with COVID if you're exposed, but still the higher the number of exposures, the higher chance of infection.
Aside from being vaccinated and keeping a safe distance from those around you, Stedman advises those going out this weekend to wear a mask.
In a video, State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger asked people to be safe over the weekend and why it's the best choice to protect yourself and your community.
Gov. Brown also urged Oregonians to be safe, saying in a statement, "We all have a personal responsibility to watch out for the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones."
Gov. Brown's Full Statement:
"The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a time for Oregonians to celebrate the achievements of working families and relax, explore, and enjoy everything our great state has to offer before the end of summer.
This year, with the highly contagious Delta variant surging and our hospitals and health care workers stretched to their absolute limits treating COVID-19 patients, we all have a personal responsibility to watch out for the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones.
If you are an unvaccinated adult, you remain at high risk for COVID-19. The vast majority of Oregonians hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. It’s safest for you to stay close to home and not to gather with people from other households this weekend. If you do go out, wear a mask, stay outside, and keep your distance from others as much as possible. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19.
If you are vaccinated, please still wear a mask. More Oregonians masking up over the last several weeks has helped to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are also all at risk in another way: when our hospitals and emergency departments are full, it means there may not be a bed for you if you need care. Rethink activities that might put you at risk for physical injury. If you go out on the water, wear a life jacket and boat sober.
And, as we approach the one-year mark since last year’s devastating Labor Day fires, please remember that most wildfires are human caused. Check fire restrictions before you travel and be fire safe. Remember the families who lost loved ones, homes, and businesses last year. Many of them are still trying to rebuild.
Oregonians have faced many difficult challenges in the last year and a half. Enjoy your weekend, wear a mask, and stay safe out there."
(4) comments
Oregon has officials?
Where do they stand on the shooting sprees in Portland?
Give out free ammo?
Heck, I'll get in that line, long as it's distributed outside the Portland area.
Staying safe this weekend a.k.a. avoiding the violence and mayhem in Portland
Sorry Brown your dictatorship has to end. Guess what i am going to shop without a mask buy a giant brisket. I am going to invite neighbors and friends over. Going to celebrate the end of summer smoking a large piece of meat with family and friends without masks. In fact I am sure we will shake hands and hug maybe even share drinks and shots. So stop with the fear mongering. Let us enjoy are freedoms. Wait Libs do not believe in freedom.
[thumbup][thumbup] Excellent! Have a great weekend.
