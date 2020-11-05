PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state health officer said Oregonians are letting their guard down with COVID-19 and that small indoor gatherings are driving the spread.
So, FOX 12 took a look at the disconnect between what many of us know we should be doing, or maybe even think we’re doing, versus what we’re actually doing.
"We haven’t seen our family in like a year," Alex Guh and Sue Yoo said. "We could probably do a little bit more by not going out at all, but that’s a little bit hard."
It's been a long go already, and with COVID-19 cases now rising in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority says following their guidelines is as important as ever.
The governor and OHA said you’re most likely to get COVID-19 from family and friends, that small indoor informal gatherings are driving the spread, and Oregonians are letting their guard down and need to be more strict with themselves.
We asked Dr. Deana Julka, chair of Psychological Sciences at University of Portland, if we know to follow the guidelines, or maybe even think we’re doing our best, why is it that we’re apparently not doing well enough.
"I think people are getting a little tired of the changes and feeling like there’s no end in sight, so willing to make concessions like, well, maybe if I just have this number of people, there’s definitely a loosening in terms of behaviors," Julka said.
She said it’s not human nature to stay separated and avoid physical touch. Plus, people may have been in the mindset of having to make these sacrifices for two or three months, not eight months with no end in sight.
And yes, COVID-19 fatigue is a real thing.
"With anything that breeds uncertainty and fear we do get tired of it, we can’t maintain that level, it's too wearing on the body in terms of mental emotional and physical sense," Julka said.
But health officials say we have to stay vigilant to save lives, not go to any parties, wear face coverings outside the house, and keep distance.
Julka had some tips for staying sane while also following the public health guidelines.
She suggests physical activity, yoga, meditation, focusing on the positive, talking about feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and while we’re not seeing as many people, maybe focus on deepening the connections with the people you do see.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
