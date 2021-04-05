PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Across the United States health experts and officials are continuing to warn people not to let their guard down because of concerns over a fourth wave of the coronavirus.
This also comes as the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is making its way across the country. The variant is 50 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain which adds to the concern. However, it’s not just the variant that has health experts on alert, but the amount of young people becoming infected.
“The age group that has the highest preference, most infected are the age group 20 to 29 followed by 30 to 39,” Chunhuei Chi, a Professor of Global Health at OSU, said. Chi said that because the B.1.1.7 variant is more contagious and many younger adults have not been vaccinated it could lead to a fourth wave or more variants.
“One of the natural phenomenon of a virus spread is where it’s spread widely, it mutates quickly and so that’s why it’s an important reason why we need to contain the spread among the young people,” Chi said.
William Messer is an infectious disease expert at OHSU and said that previous waves in the U.S. have always been preceded by waves in Europe.
“There is a wave in Europe right now being driven by B117 and that gives us reason to believe well we’ve seen this movie before and we know how it ends,” Messer said. He is more hopeful now because of the vaccines. He said B.1.1.7 is not the current dominant strain in Oregon, but that it has the potential to be.
"And that is going to run smack dab against a growing tide of fatigue that just as we’re getting tired of adhering to these precautions that pushes us to be more adherent that has come along in this diabolical way to make us feel like this is a never-ending cycle,” Messer said. He said Oregonians do have the power to stop it if they continue to follow safety protocols.
"You can kill off the introduction of a new virus in Oregon in fact it’s probably happened already where it’s showed up as a minority variant but it doesn’t get a toe hold and that’s because people are able to snuff it out locally,” he said.
