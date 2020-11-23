PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Thousands of people are trying to get tested for the coronavirus before Thanksgiving, but Chief Medical Officer at Zoom+ Care, Dr. Erik Vanderlip, warns that a negative test could be giving people a false sense of security.
He said people should stay home and not risk traveling, as the CDC guidelines outline.
"Testing is only as good as the ability of the swab to detect viruses in your nose at the time that you stick the swab up your nose," Vanderlip said.
He said the best time to get tested is when you're experiencing symptoms.
"People have the most number of viruses in their nose when they're most actively symptomatic," he said. "Meaning it's been three or four days on average after exposure and they're having symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, is where you have the most accuracy in the tests that we use," Vanderlip said.
Using a negative test result shouldn't be the deciding factor for traveling or gathering with others for Thanksgiving.
"The simple one-off asymptomatic test can offer a little reassurance if there's no virus detectable at that time, but that doesn't mean that you couldn't go on to have the virus and then transmit it to others," he said.
If you do plan to get tested, he said it should be noted that rapid tests are not as accurate as the polymerize chain reaction tests.
"PCR, polymerize chain reaction tests that actually replicate and measure and duplicate viral DNA or RNA and then replicate that," he said. "Those are the most sensitive and accurate tests on the market."
He said the demand for testing is high.
"We're doing more testing than we projected, and we had built out some capacity to handle additional testing, and it's coming close to overwhelming some of our systems at Zoom," he said.
He doesn't expect things to let up any time soon.
"We're making a lot of preparations to get ready for a lot of coronavirus infections throughout this winter, and I don't think things will be slowing down this week," he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
