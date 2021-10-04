Healthcare workers and educators line up to get COVID-19 vaccine before mandate deadline

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two weeks before the October 18 vaccine mandate deadline for healthcare workers, long term care workers, and educators, people are still lining up to get their shot.

At the Clackamas Town Center, the county’s public health department held a vaccination clinic for the public. There, FOX 12 talked to one school volunteer who said she did not want to get the vaccine. But she chose to get it Monday so she could continue helping teachers out at a local school.

Brown announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Oregon K-12 teachers, staff SALEM, OR (KPTV) - K-12 school employees in Oregon must be fully vaccinated by the fall, and health care workers will no longer be able to tes…

Anil Gorania is a nursing director at a long term care facility and he brought one employee to the clinic to get vaccinated. He said he’s doing this to make sure there isn’t a big labor shortage at his nursing home.

“That’s troublesome, that’s why I’m here driving people to come get vaccinated if they do choose to do so on the deadline day ,” Gorania said.

He also said people are stepping up to get the vaccine but they are preparing for labor shortages on the 18th.

“As of October 18, we will have people off the schedule because they won’t get it in time,” Gorania said. “So there is going to be labor shortages in the workplace taking care of our vulnerable older people.”

When it comes to local school districts, Lake Oswego said 98.6% percent of their staff are fully vaccinated while 1.4% qualified for an exemption. North Clackamas School District did not respond to our interview requests, the Beaverton School District and the Salem-Keizer School District declined to comment at this time. FOX 12 is still waiting for an update from Portland Public Schools.