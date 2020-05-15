Healthcare workers in Oregon urged to volunteer in time of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority is calling on healthcare workers to sign up for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon.
Compared to March, the state is in a healthy position in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials say they just don’t know what’s down the road. Not only do they still need help with recovery efforts, they’re also looking for healthcare workers to volunteer their time in case of another emergency.
It’s another opportunity for healthcare workers to give back and support the state’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Since March, SERV-OR says it has added more than 800 new volunteers. Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, from contact tracing and testing to community wellness campaigns and mass vaccination programs.
People who sign up soon will have to opportunity to train and deploy quickly.
“You’re not committing to anything in particular but it does open the door for you to have additional training so that you can be better prepared you yourself, your family can be better prepared, and also you can develop skills that you might not already have that will be effective in a response,” Richard Leman with OHA Public Health, said.
There are nearly 4,000 volunteers total who are signed up, according to officials.
If you don’t feel like you’re in a position to join now, there are full-scale training exercises throughout the year, including the public health response to flu season and also disaster response, such as wildfires and flooding.
For more information on how to register to volunteers with SERV-OR, visit their website.
This is a bunch of BS asking healthcare workers to volunteer their time! Many of them like our daughter are already working overtime and are just barely getting compensated ith what their normal hourly wages are as nurses and many in fact are complaining that a lot of people who are actually unemployed right now are getting more with the covid unemployment compensation then what they are getting paid by risking their life everyday. I guarantee you if you ask the First Responders at the hospitals and nurses right now they will absolutely Laugh In Your Face by mentioning that they should volunteer their time.
This sounds like just another liberal suggestion by our governor who is having a hard time balancing in Oregon budget as usual.
