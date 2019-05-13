NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A fishing boat captain had trace amounts of methamphetamine and alcohol in his system when the boat capsized near Newport in January, according to a toxicology report.
The U.S. Coast Guard released new information Monday as part of weeklong hearings regarding the Mary B II.
The boat capsized as the crew returned from crabbing and was crossing the Yaquina Bay Bar in rough waters.
When the Coast Guard reached the boat, it had already capsized. The waves were between 12 and 14 feet, with swells that reached up to 16 feet at some points during the storm.
Captain Stephen Biernacki, 50, James Lacey, 48, and Joshua Porter, 50, died.
Biernacki was from Barnegat Township, New Jersey. Lacey was from South Tom River, New Jersey. Proter was from Toledo, Oregon.
The Coast Guard will be livestreaming the hearing each day this week.
Anyone who has information, wants to ask questions, and make comments related to the investigation should email MaryBII.uscg@gmail.com.
