GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an urn stolen during a recent burglary.
The heart-shaped urn contains the ashes of the victim’s daughter.
Gresham officers said, “We would very much like to get it back to her.”
No other details were released about the burglary, but police are hoping someone recognizes the urn and returns it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department and reference case 19-34975.
As most know, losing a family member is extremely difficult. This urn was stolen in a recent burglary. It contains the ashes of the victim's daughter. We would very much like to get it back to her. If you have any info on its whereabouts we would love to hear from you. #19-34975 pic.twitter.com/3QCfbFrJ4X— Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) July 3, 2019
(1) comment
I wonder why people leave these around the house. I see Dad or Mom or some relitive in these most people have no idea what they are. Cute so steal it.
