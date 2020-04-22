PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Alicia Parker cherishes the last time she saw her father in February. She was able to introduce her dad to his brand-new baby granddaughter, and even with advanced dementia, Richard Parker was able to tell his daughter he loved her. Little did Parker know, it would be the last time she saw her father alive.
The elder Parker, 74, died April 3 after a short battle with COVID-19.
“I can’t really process his death because we can’t bury him, can’t have a funeral, everything’s on hold so it just feels surreal,” Alicia Parker told FOX 12 in a Zoom interview Wednesday.
Parker’s father is just one of 14 people who died from the virus at Healthcare at Foster Creek, a nursing home in southeast Portland. He lived at the facility for five years.
The facility has become one of the most high-profile connections to the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon. In addition to the 14 people who died, 71 people have fallen ill with the virus, according to the Department of Human Services. That number includes residents, staff and visitors.
Parker said she was told by staff at the facility that her father was the first person there to be diagnosed with the virus.
“I was floored because they said, no they weren’t going to isolate him and they didn’t have any protocol,” Parker said.
“I came to find out that they didn’t have enough equipment, that they didn’t have enough staff, that they weren’t trained on how to deal with the infection,” Parker added.
And that’s what the DHS said it found, too – prompting the department last week to slap the facility with a host of new rules and procedures in order to stay open. Officials claimed the nursing home wasn’t following proper infection-control guidelines for COVID-19 and residents were at an unacceptable level of risk.
“My dad got diagnosed in late March and the state didn’t get involved until mid-April,” Parker said. “I don’t know why it took so long, honestly.”
She added, “I’m just really sad. They knew this was coming and they let down my dad and they let down a lot of other people and families who were entrusting their loved ones to their care.”
FOX 12 reached out to Healthcare at Foster Creek for a statement.
The facility said in part, “Healthcare at Foster Creek will exercise its right to request an administrative hearing to oppose the actions of the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) and dispute its findings and conclusions.”
The email continues:
“We do welcome support from DHS to help us manage the challenges Covid-19 presents. We have a long history of successful collaboration with DHS to provide skilled nursing services for the formerly homeless and those with challenging healthcare and life situations. Our team of dedicated care giving professionals come to work every day to care for our residents, including the residents who tested positive for Covid-19, often putting their own health at risk. We continue to work with DHS, Multnomah County, and OHA as well as follow CDC guidelines.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.