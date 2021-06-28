Heat causing crops to wilt in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Days of oppressive heat has wreaked havoc on Oregon berry farmers, who are watching their crops waste in the blazing sun.
At Liepold Farms in Boring, the heat wave has left ripe raspberries sunburnt, and stopped green berries from ripening, leaving the family farm struggling to pick enough fruit to make a profit.
"We're even watering and trying everything we can but today we actually canceled all our orders because there's just nothing to pick," said Jeff Liepold on Monday, when temperatures were expected to top 110 degrees for the second straight day.
Besides the berry wastage, the farm is short workers this year, and they've sent the workers they do have home early each day to protect them from heat-related illness, further curtailing production.
Liepold estimates the farm has lost 15-20% of its raspberry crop to the heat wave.
The family has contacted the Governor's office, asking about the possibility of an emergency declaration, which would allow farmers to apply for relief funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.