LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters in Longview battled two separate fires overnight, including one that started in a dog house less than a half-mile from the station, according to fire officials.
The fire in the dog house was reported by a passerby just before 12 a.m. and was likely sparked by a heat lamp, investigators said.
The dog was removed from the hazard area in the 1300 block of California Way and is receiving care at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.
No injuries were reported and damages estimates haven’t been totaled.
The second fire occurred at a mobile home park in the 5600 block of Mount Solo Road less than two hours after units cleared the first scene. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames 10 to 15 feet from the roof, according to officials.
The fire resulted in a total loss and likely started due to a defective bathroom ventilation fan, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.