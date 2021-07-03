MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported Sunday reported five more deaths related to last week's record-setting heat wave bringing the total to 64.
Of the deaths, 30 have formally been ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat. For comparison, for all of Oregon between 2017 and 2019, there were 12 deaths from hyperthermia.
The people who died ranged in age from 44 to 97, with an average age of 68. They include 20 women and 39 men, numbers that may not reflect an individual’s gender identity. Records regarding gender are not complete.
Deaths occurred in nearly every corner of the county, with someone who died in more than 20 of Multnomah County’s ZIP codes. No ZIP code had more than five deaths.
Many people had underlying health conditions and many of those who died were found alone, without air conditioning or a fan. The majority of people died in their homes. The medical examiner said it is not able to release the exact number of people experiencing homelessness because of missing information and because establishing homelessness takes intensive death investigation and follow-up.
Every year, numerous people initially identified as houseless are ruled out after investigation. It is an established practice of the medical examiner and the health officer to share housing information only after an investigation of individual housing status.
“The county’s death investigators are working to understand where a decedent is from, where they died, with notes specific to the circumstances of each death,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said in a statement. “This part of the work takes time to do right and is top priority for informing our prevention efforts for the rest of the summer and into the future.’’
