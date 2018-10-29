PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rain led to a combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River late Saturday night.
The combined sewer system flowed into the river from a single outfall near the St. Johns Bridge.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the overflow was brief and the volume is not yet known.
A combined sewer overflow is about 80 percent storm water and 20 percent sewage, according to the bureau.
Because of increased bacteria in the water, the public is advised to avoid contact with the Willamette River at Cathedral Park and downstream of the St. Johns Bridge through midnight Monday.
The bureau said this is the second overflow in 2018.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.