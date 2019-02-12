COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two landslides and flooding have been reported in Kalama as the area continues to get hit with heavy rain.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Kalama River Road is partially blocked in the 2800 block and is completely blocked in the 5000 block by landslides.
The sheriff's office said the bypass is open near the 5000 block.
Public Works crews are responding to the area to begin work to clear the slides.
Heavy rain has also caused flooding in Kalama.
East Frontage Road in Kalama flooded by heavy rains. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5d4bXFVasg— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 12, 2019
The northbound Interstate 5 Kalama exit is closed because of standing water on the road.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn, a motorist attempted to drive their vehicle through the water.
Kalama - NB I5/Exit 30 - CLOSED! A motorist attempted to drive through the deep water. Not advised! Doesn't look like this will be cleaned up anytime soon! pic.twitter.com/2gWGOENsR9— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) February 12, 2019
This was the pickup that was stuck in Kalama's flood waters. Crews got it out. I am told the driver and his husky are both ok. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yadB7XeROa— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 12, 2019
Crews are on scene at the intersection and are working to clear the water.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.
City of Kalama officials told FOX 12 that they are asking residents to not run washers, dishwashers, and to be extremely conservative with water. The rain and runoff has created issues with the city's wastewater plant.
