Heavy rain leads to flooded roads in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Heavy rain led to flooded roads in Hillsboro Monday evening.
Hillsboro police are urging drivers to avoid Northeast Evergreen Parkway between Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest 185th Avenue, as well as Northeast Walker Road between Northeast Amberglen Parkway and Northwest 185th Avenue due to high water.
Woah!!— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) September 10, 2019
NW Cornell and Evergreen in Beaverton just became a mini-ocean in this downpour—some cars trying to drive through the standing water, others trying to turn around—its a mess here! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CiB1WqpiJH
Police say high water has also closed Northeast Evergreen Parkway between Northeast Stucki Avenue and Northeast 106th Avenue.
N.E. Evergreen Pkwy. is closed between N.E. Stucki Ave. and N.E. 106th Ave. due to high water. There are areas of standing water on other roadways in the @CityofHillsboro.— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) September 10, 2019
Do not drive through standing water, and please use caution as you drive this evening. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/R9dflgv3No
The roadway near Northeast Stucki Avenue and Northeast Cornell Road was also submerged, and two cars appeared to be stuck in the water.
Police say don’t drive through standing water and use caution when driving this evening.
The National Weather Service also issued a reminder to drivers to turn around, don’t drown.
“If you can’t tell how deep the water is, don’t drive through it. The few minutes it takes to detour are worth it,” the agency said on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
