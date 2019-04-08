SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rain has led to people keeping an eye on rivers throughout the region.
The National Weather Service had flood watches in place Monday for most counties south of Portland on the west side of the Cascades. A flood warning was in effect for the southern Willamette Valley.
People in Lane County were given evacuation notices due to flooding.
The Willamette River in Salem is expected to rise another 6 feet before it crests tomorrow night just below flood stage.
The swollen banks are already causing three city parks to shut down.
Picnic tables and walking trails were underwater at Minto-Brown Island Park. Wallace Marine Park was also closed due to high water, while drainage issues forced the closure of West Salem City Park.
Volunteers loaded up sandbags at stations across the Salem area, as people waited to see what would happen with the Willamette River.
There are similar scenes in parts of Clackamas County.
People in Aurora near the Pudding River were preparing for the river to hit flood stage. Others, including those at an RV park on the banks of the Pudding River, said they were packing up and leaving.
Gary Cseh, the RV club’s president, said flooding tends to happen every couple of years, so they’ve learned to prepare. That includes placing electric sheds on stilts and putting together a quick evacuation plan.
“Once it gets too deep, you’re either stuck in or you’re stuck out,” Cseh said.
The Clackamas River near Estacada has also been swelling. Experts say it will likely crest within the next 12 hours in that area, causing minor flooding.
Along with flooding, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries wants people to be aware of possible landslides.
Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn area.
FOX 12 meteorologists said the only dry day in the 7-day forecast is Friday. Rain and showers are expected for the rest of the week and weekend.
Weather alerts and advisories can be found at alerts.weather.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
