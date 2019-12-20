Heavy rain, strong winds causing flooding, power outages along Oregon coast

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Driving to the coast became an obstacle course Friday as a band of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts moved through the coastal counties.
From Beaverton to Seaside along Highway 26, FOX 12 crews encountered multiple toppled trees and downed power lines.
"Heavy, heavy winds," West Oregon Electric foreman Andy Larson said. "Lot of lines down and pretty much all of our lineman are working today, and actually we have one crew helping us: mutual aid crew."
Larson said West Oregon Electric crews have been battling to keep up with power outages for the last 24 hours as strong wind gusts tossed trees over lines, poles or equipment.
"Most of our guys have been out all night through today," Larson said.
Some are lucky enough to not be at work, but it's not necessarily by choice.
"Just stayin' cozy and hanging out, make it a three-day weekend," Rick Morandi said, laughing.
Coming up on @fox12oregon at 5- Rick has a great attitude about waking up in water this morning! Tune in to see how flooding is impacting people in Seaside. #orwx #rain #flooding pic.twitter.com/JfZzsDqsey— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) December 21, 2019
Morandi and his wife, Suzy, woke up in their RV surrounded by water Friday morning at Circle Creek RV Resort in Seaside.
"I got up last night and I thought, 'oh, we're fine,' because the water didn't reach where our car was, and then I got up later, and, yeah, it was this," Morandi said.
A good couple feet of water seeped into the campground and over nearby Highway 101.
"We knew it was bad over here because they were slowing down a lot compared to how much they typically go on this road," Andy, a construction worker, said.
Andy told FOX 12 he was called off of his job site earlier because of the wind.
"By the time we got to the job site it was gusts up to 62 miles-per-hour already, so basically, we were shut down," Andy said.
But it was the rising water level that surprised many people in Seaside.
"Within a half an hour it went up three, four inches," Andy said.
At last check, West Oregon Electric was dealing with at least a couple hundred outages in their four-county area.
A representative from the Seaside Fire Department said they've received three calls regarding cars stuck in water, but haven't had to make any rescues.
