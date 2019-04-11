SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a Salem RV park have had to move after a nearby creek rose and flooded the area.
The Rickreall Creek, just behind the Premier RV Resort, flooded due to heavy rainfall earlier this week, and managers at the park say they are not out of the woods yet.
"The last three days have been pretty stressful," said Kim Snow. "It came up pretty fast."
Snow and her husband are in one of the few trailers on the lower side of Premier RV Resort that haven't moved, but the water is creeping ever closer.
"We are the last ones here that are staying in their trailer. Everyone else left," said Snow. "And it it wasn't for our cat running off, we would have left."
Michelle Talay, who manages the RV park, says they've had to evacuate about 75 of the spaces.
People either moved their trailers to higher spots in the park or left completely.
"We actually put everybody up at the Polk County Fairgrounds on our dime, because we have to take care of our customers," said Talay.
Talay says the spots in the lower rows have had no electricity for three days. They had to shut off sewer service and other utilities as well.
"We pulled all of our meters, our breakers. I had the sewer company out here and they're pulling all of their electronics out of the far corner," Talay said.
Talay also said she had to cancel about 65 reservations because the water first has to recede and then clean up and restoring all the services will take another week and a half to two weeks.
For now, the water is still rising and not expected to crest until Friday.
Talay and her crew said they are prepared to move more people if needed - that it's all about making sure everyone is safe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.