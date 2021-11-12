PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy rains in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington have wreaked havoc on the Friday morning commute and caused landslides, evacuations, power outages and a sewer overflow in the Willamette River.
On the coast in Tillamook County, the U.S. Coast Guard is evacuating about 50 people from an RV park in Neskowin because of rising waters in Neskowin Creek and the threat of landslides.
A crash on I-205 South on the Glenn Jackson Bridge forced the closure of the ramp from SR-14 in Washington around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers were advised to find another route.
Heads up‼️ Due to a collision on SB I-205 at MP 27, the left lane of the ramp from SR14 is CLOSED! Crews are on scene working to clear the incident, please slow down & give them room to work. Traffic is stacking up, use an alternate route if possible. #pdxtraffic #ClarkWA #vanwa pic.twitter.com/07cGYT0FFO— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) November 12, 2021
In Lake Oswego, classes are canceled at Lake Oswego High, Lake Oswego Junior High and Uplands because of power outages. The central office is closed as well.
In Lincoln County, the sheriff's office shared a photo of a flooded fire truck in the Otis community. Deputies said there are reports of flooding near homes.
U.S. Highway 101 is closed at milepost 65 in Tillamook due to flooding. The picture below shows flooding in Rockaway Beach.
In Washington County, a tree fell on a vehicle on NW Mountaindale Rd near North Plains Thursday night. Deputies said the driver escaped with minor injuries.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, Portland has received 2.21 inches of rain in the last 36 hours. Those totals are much higher in the Cascades, the coast mountains and along the Oregon Coast. The rain is expected to continue throughout the day and stop around 5 or 6 p.m.
According to ODOT, multiple rockslides were reported Thursday night on East Columbia River Highway near the Crown Point Vista House.
Early Friday morning, officials reported a landslide on Slick Rock Creek Road in Lincoln County. There are more than 100 homes behind the road closure, but no reported injuries or damage. Officials said they should be able to reopen the road by mid-morning Friday.
On the Washington side, a slide on SR-14 briefly blocked traffic near Nelson Creek Road Thursday night.
And in Portland, the rain overwhelmed the sewage system, sending overflow into the Willamette River starting around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The overflow is a combination of storm water and sewage, about 80 percent storm water and 20% sewage.
People are advised to avoid contact with the river for 48 hours because of increased bacteria.
Wednesday night, two ODOT workers were hit by a vehicle while preparing roads for the wet weather, seriously injuring one of them.
