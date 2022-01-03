PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy overnight rains have led to a sewer overflow into the Willamette River, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday.
The PBES said the overflow began at 3:15 a.m. when the Big Pipe system reached 100 percent capacity and the overflow is ongoing.
Heavy rains are expected to add to the pipe system throughout the week causing PBES to extend an advisory through Jan. 9.
Portland residents are advised to avoid contact with river water downstream of the Ross Island Bridge.
“Combined sewer overflows are rare and can occur during periods of heavy rain or snowfall. This is the first overflow of 2022 and the third since November,” the PBES said in a release.
The bureau added since completing the Big Pipe project in 2011, the number of sewer overflows in the Willamette River have reduced by 94 percent.
Sewer overflows are roughly 80 percent rainwater and 20 percent sewage according to the PBES.
For more information, visit the PBES website.