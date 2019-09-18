PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday night's heavy rain caused a mixture of stormwater and sewage to overflow in northwest Portland.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said crews were called out to the 2700 block of Northwest Westover Road at around 9:30 p.m.
The mix, estimated to be 90% stormwater and 10% sewage, was overflowing onto the street from at least two manholes.
The overflow stopped at about 10:15 p.m.
BES said the heavy rains also led to a number of basement backups in nearby homes.
Warning signs have been posted on the 2700 block of NW Westover.
BES said it does not advise any additional precautions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
