Heavy rains move Astoria home off its foundation

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - An Astoria family is without a home after their house came clear off its foundation and collapsed during the heavy rainstorm.
Homeowner Cati Foss says this all happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"Imagine how a tree sounds when it's breaking and about to fall, that's the type of cracking sound we were hearing," Foss said.
That woke up Foss and her family at their home off Alameda Avenue in Astoria.
She says they made the decision to evacuate with just minutes to get out of the house.
"I realized that my youngest child was not wearing a coat," Foss said.
So Foss says she went back inside to get that as well as blankets.
That's when she says the house collapsed.
"I heard my brother-in-law screaming. He was on the stairs as they collapsed trying to help get me out," Foss said. "My husband was trying to rush towards the stairs after the kids were situated and everything. And I was fortunately able to get out."
While they're thankful everyone made it out ok, in this incredibly tough situation the question is what's next for the family.
"We're going to have to find something," Foss said. "Whether it's a new house or finding a way to make that work somehow."
Foss says they're staying with family nearby while they determine if their insurance will cover any costs. She also says there were concerns in the past about a leaky city pipeline that that could have added to the erosion, but the city says it is unaware of any issues.
