Heavy rains, storm drain woes flood two Portland restaurants

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was dinner with an unexpected show Wednesday evening, as two restaurants in northeast Portland flooded with water from the evening’s heavy downpour.
Witnesses told FOX 12 that several storm drains around the intersection of Northeast Flanders Street and 28th Avenue became clogged with leaves and debris from the storm. The water not only flooded the streets by several feet, but also rushed into nearby buildings.
“Water just started flooding in, pretty much just wiped out our entire floors and our bathrooms and our kitchen -- it was a pretty major situation,” said Poison’s Rainbow co-owner and general manager, Kelly Godell. “My staff is amazing, so it was all hands-on deck, and we just swept out all of the water.”
Across the street, Stammtisch owner Dan Hart said about a foot of water flooded his bar and restaurant, forcing them to close early and miss a big chunk of the dinner crowd.
“We’re busy every night, so unfortunately we lost a dinner service and the staff didn’t get to stick around and work all night,” Hart said.
Hart said his employees helped to clear the storm drains, allowing the water to recede.
“Unfortunately, it’s happened about every year -- this one was the worst year that we’ve had,” Hart said. “We’re kind of oddly enough at a little basin here on the four-way street, it’s happened before, and you can see water out here flowing right to this intersection from all four directions, so it brings everything in from the neighborhood.”
Hart said he plans to talk to the city about the reoccurring flooding, to see if something can be done.
Going into the fall season, people are encouraged to clear storm drains of debris to keep streets from flooding.
