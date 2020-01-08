Heavy snow and eager skiers, snowboarders expected in the Cascades

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Feet of snow is on tap for the Oregon Cascades, which is great news for the lackluster snow pack and for local ski areas.
With all the new snow, expect sno-parks, ski areas, and mountain passes to be busy this coming weekend.
At Timberline Wednesday, the new snow and word of more on the way was a sight for sore eyes.
“We’re going to be getting lots of snow, I’m excited,” Logan Fuquay said.
“It’s a good day to get back out here,” Mike Hauner said.
My second home. Get ready for a busy weekend and lots of snow in the Cascades this weekend! It’s stormin up here! pic.twitter.com/3nkxxZJ9z2— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 8, 2020
The conditions on Mt. Hood were something many had been waiting for.
“That’s why I am up here,” Fuquay said, “That is exactly why I am up here. I took the day off from work today, I’m up here, my boss is like, ’yeah, I’ll let you have the day off’, because he knows I like to get the powder.”
The snow is good news for Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, as they finally have enough to open and start running their chairlifts. They plan to open for the season on Thursday afternoon. They have been able to make enough snow to keep their tube hill running.
On Santiam Pass, Hoodoo Ski Area was planning to reopen Thursday. They announced they would close Jan 1 after heavy rains depleted their snow pack.
This weekend many expect it to be busy in the Cascades.
“Everyone knows it has been a slow start to the winter, but it is back like a lion,” Timberline Spokesman John Burton said.
If you are looking to avoid any headaches trying to find a place to park or want someone else to drive up to Mt. Hood, there are options available.
Clackamas County runs the Mt. Hood Express Shuttle between Sandy and Timberline. They offer stops at several places in-between, like Government Camp and Ski Bowl. A one way ticket will cost you $2.
Mt. Hood Meadows also has shuttle services available. They operate a shuttle between Meadows and Hood River. They also run a bus from the Portland area.
Timberline runs a shuttle from Government Camp.
“They run on a continuous loop all day and you can pick that shuttle up either at the Summit Ski Area or down at the Mt. Hood Brewing Company at the other end of town,” Burton said.
With heavy snow expected, ODOT is asking drivers to be ready for the changing conditions. They are asking those headed over the pass to come prepared. They say make sure you have a full take of gas, pack an emergency kit, extra blankets, food and make sure you know how to put chains on your vehicle before heading into the mountains.
