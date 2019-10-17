(KPTV) - The Oregon Coast took a beating Thursday as heavy surf pounded the coastline. A high surf advisory was in place until 11 p.m. Thursday night
Forecasters were expecting up to 25 foot seas.
At Boiler Bay, just south of Lincoln City the parking lot was filled the entire day with onlookers as the big swells crashed on shore.
“The swells are just magnificent,” photographer Alberto Guillen said. “I’m enjoying every minute of it”
He said he splits his time between Salem and the Oregon Coast. His wife had been watching the weather forecast and said Thursday might be the day to head to the coast.
“She told me, you better ready because there are going to be some good swells, immediately I became very excited,” Guillen said.
By the evening the swell had built prompting several bar crossings to have restrictions put in place. Places like Depoe Bay and the Tillamook crossings were closed to all recreational boats.
The high surf also comes with a reminder to beach goers to use caution as well.
“For boaters, they better be careful but for us witnessing from safely on the land it is just a treat,” Guillen said.
