TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Police advised heavy traffic and delays for drivers after a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday evening on Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road.
The crash occurred at the road’s on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to Tualatin police.
At one point, all lanes of eastbound traffic on Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road were blocked while law enforcement was on scene. The road was later opened to all traffic.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. Law enforcement continues to investigate.
