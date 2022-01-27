Heavy winds cause problems on the Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year again where the wind picks up in the Gorge, but no matter how strong the wind is folks still want to feel for themselves.

The Vista House had winds at 83 mph.

“It’s a little nerve-racking because I’m wondering what is going to come flying at us,” says Portland resident, Joe Kemper.

“It feels like I’m being jostled in every way. Chilled to the bone and very cold!”

But if you can withstand the wind, it’s worth the view.

“I love it. It does chill clean right through to the bone, but I think it’s cool, it’s a neat atmospheric condition I think,” Spencer Townsend said.

At that 80 mph, it can be dangerous. It likely played a role on the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon. A small boat was forced against the pilings near Chinook Landing.

The Gresham Fire Department was called and found one person on board. Fortunately, they weren’t hurt, and the boat wasn’t in danger. However, they said they didn't want help.

I-84 reopens from Troutdale to Cascade Locks TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – All lanes of I-84 from Troutdale to Cascade Locks reopened Thursday afternoon.

On the other end of the Columbia River, a barge was stuck. There was no safety issue, and the barge coordinated a private tow.