VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that burned through approximately 166 acres in west Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
By Tuesday night, the fire near the 4800 block of Fruit Valley Road and La Frambois Road was 95 percent contained, with crews arriving on scene within six minutes of when the fire was first reported, fire officials said.
16 units and 34 personnel worked to control the blaze, with the Department of Natural Resources deploying a helicopter to make several water drops on the fast-moving flames.
According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews were already working a brush fire along the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail and several other incidents when this fire was dispatched. Fire crews from other agencies, including Clark County Fire District 6, the Camas-Washougal Fire Department, and Clark County Fire and Rescue responded to help.
No one was hurt and no building were damaged or destroyed. The Fruit Valley Road Fire is under investigation by Vancouver Deputy Fire Marshal 6. The Vancouver Fire Department on Tuesday turned over control of what remained of the fire to the Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.