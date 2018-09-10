OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City officials need help naming a new park.
The 9.1-acre park is in the Caufield neighborhood and sits at the corner of Glen Oak Road and High School Avenue near Oregon City High School, according to Oregon City Parks and Recreation.
The city received more than 400 name suggestions for the park through a public process, and has narrowed it down to four nominees.
One nomination suggests naming the park after retired U.S. Navy SEAL Tyrone S. Woods, an Oregon City High School graduate who died in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. Officials say Woods was a native Oregonian and graduated from the high school in 1989. He was also a state champion wrestler.
Another nomination suggests naming the park after Caufield Creek, which runs through park property and feeds into Beaver Creek.
The park is scheduled to open in fall next year. All four final nominations are listed on the Oregon City Parks and Recreation website, which includes a link to where people can vote.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.