SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – The Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood says it will drop adoption fees next week as it experiences an influx of homeless cats and kittens.
Adoption fees will be reduced up to 75 percent July 27, the organization says.
The shelter says it currently has more than 250 felines in its care and regularly takes in cats and kittens from other organizations.
“These groups count on CAT’s help when they are full or have cats they can’t care for,” according to a spokesperson. “But even CAT’s shelter is currently at capacity.”
Cats will be available for reduced adoption fees July 27 from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The shelter is located in the 13000 block of Southwest Galbreath Drive in Sherwood.
People interested in learning more about the adoption process can read more on the organization’s website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
