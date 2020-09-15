MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With so many rural homes and properties evacuated by the Beachie Cree Fire, it has taken a team of volunteers at the Oregon State Fairgrounds to make sure every animal that was forced to flee the fires has a place to stay.
Now, organizers are looking for additional help, as it may be awhile before some are allowed to head home.
From horses to tortoises, there have been hundreds of animals housed at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, with the fairgrounds now looking at being able to sustain this help for people who need it.
FOX 12 visited the facilities on Tuesday to see how the animals that evacuated with families were doing.
At its peak, the fairgrounds was housing hundreds of animals inside the barns at the fairgrounds. Those organizing the shelter say they have been overwhelmed with how much the community has stepped up to help, offering hay, water buckets, and feed, among other items. Organizers say they've even had veterinarians volunteering their time to make sure every animal is taken care of properly.
"It was a little crazy, we were going from crisis and now we are into sustainability and management of longer term needs for families that are affected by the fires," Tamra Goettsch, who is helping at the fairgrounds, said.
The fairgrounds is asking for additional help from people with experience around livestock and other animals for help. Read more about opportunities to help online here.
