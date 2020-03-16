PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the country, just going to the grocery store can cause concern for some senior citizens.
Health officials say the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms for most people, but those with underlying health conditions and the elderly are at a greater risk. FOX 12 spoke with a local psychologist about what people can do to keep everyone safe and calm during the outbreak.
Director of Behavioral Health for Providence Robin Henderson says the biggest thing you can do right now is to take care of yourself and those in your family. Social distancing is hard, Henderson says, but its also the thing that’s going to help flatten the curve–and it doesn’t mean we need to feel isolated.
Call or video chat with older relatives, and if you have older neighbors, make sure to check in on them and see if they need anything, like groceries, Henderson says. She also gave a bit of advice to distract worried minds.
“We want to control the situation in order to feel better about it, but let's find some other ways to deal with our anxiety,” Henderson said. “Take an opportunity to learn something new. Maybe this is the time to learn how to knit, or make chili or even bake a pie. all of these things are distractor tasks, that get us out of thinking about this all of the time.”
Henderson says if you’re looking for a hobby to cheer people up, try writing cards and letters to people in long-term care facilities. They have restricted visitors right now, so the simple gesture will go a long way.
Henderson says that asking for help and providing help for others is one of the best things you can do right now.
