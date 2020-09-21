YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Idanha-Detroit Fire District is getting a helping hand from a neighboring fire department.
Dayton Fire is donating one of their engines to Detroit firefighters after a wildfire tore through Detroit earlier this month. The fire destroyed much of the town, including the fire department and one of their engines.
Deputy Chief Damon Faust says the donation is just one of the many ways people have banded together to help the city.
"The outpouring of support from community members, from Oregonians, from folks across the US and even Australia has sent some support, I believe, has been remarkable, absolutely remarkable," Faust said. "And this engine from Dayton Fire is an example of that togetherness that is still out there in 2020."
Several other Yamhill County fire departments have donated equipment to the Detroit-Idanha Fire District as well, including hoses, a generator, and water pumps.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.