MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former student and Lyons native who moved to North Dakota drove thousands of miles to deliver a truckload of donations for wildfire victims in the Santiam Canyon on Wednesday.
Lyndsie Ferrell and her family moved to North Dakota nine years ago from Lyons, but say they will always have roots in the Santiam Canyon.
Ferrell says when they heard about the wildfires, they knew they wanted to help, but were blown away when their North Dakota community stepped up to help with them.
Ferrell on Wednesday morning arrived at Mari-Linn School in the Santiam Canyon with a truck filled to the brim with toys, toiletries, school supplies, and bedding, among other items.
Ferrell, who used to live in Lyons and attend Mari-Linn School, says she had to do something to help when she heard about the damage done by the wildfires.
"This was home, so we had to do something to do our part to help rebuild," Ferrell said.
Ferrell's kids also attended Mari-Linn School, but her family moved to Minot, North Dakota nine years ago to help people in the wake of massive flooding in 2011. Now, the community there is helping Ferrell's former home in Oregon.
"I ran into a teacher at the grocery store and I broke down in tears," Ferrell said. "And she said, 'Well Lyndsie, what brought you, you know, to North Dakota?' And I said to help you guys rebuild. And she said you got to put it out there, and I said well, I can't ask for help, but she said trust me, they will help."
Ferrell says the donations poured in immedietly.
"The day it went out, not even 12 hours later, I have people dropping cases, totes of socks and toiletries at my door," Ferrell said.
Ferrell's family drove a packed truck thousands of miles from North Dakota back to their Santiam Canyon community.
"It takes tragedy, I think, to have everybody come together in the way that they did, and it is so heartwarming," Ferrell said. "And I wish that feeling stayed around forever, that feeling of, you know, we bonded, we help other families, we're helping other people through tragedy from states away."
Mari-Linn Principal Jeri Harbison says the donations organized by the Ferrell family show that the love doesn't stop just because they've moved out of the community.
"I think the Ferrells are just a great representation of what this community does for each other," Harbison said.
While the donations are a huge help, also just having compassion for fire victims is important right now.
"Our people are strong and they're resilient," Harbison said. "And I think there's a lot to be said about just listening to their stories, people need to tell their story."
Harbison says there may be additional donations headed their way soon.
