PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is offering help to pet owners as evacuation levels are lowered across the state.
OHS has set up a helpline for pet owners who were forced to evacuate from their homes. The phone line will help connect evacuees with supplies, food, and other community resources as they return to their homes.
The help line at 502-285-7722 is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available seven days a week, according to OHS. Callers must press 0 after dialing the number.
OHS has also launched a web page to help reunite stray cats from Clackamas County with their owners. People who find stray cats in Clackamas County cal also call OHS for help at 503-285-7722.
“These fires have devastated communities around our state,” Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO, said. “OHS is here to support pet-owners as we enter this next phase of the response.”
Pet owners should also be aware of the following resources to help reunite lost pets with their people, according to OHS:
- Check your local animal services website to file a missing pet report or look for pets who have been found.
- The Oregon Department of Agriculture also has a resource list of all the local animal services agencies in Oregon. They have also launched a new search tool to help you find your lost domestic animal or livestock.
- If you have found a pet in one of the evacuation zones, please call your local animal services agency. A complete list can be found here. If you have found a stray cat in Clackamas County, please call OHS at 503-285-7722 and press 0.
