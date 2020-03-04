MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – It took more than 40 firefighters nearly four hours to bring flames under control after a Hemp dryer machine caught fire in rural Marion County on Tuesday, according to fire officials.
Two firefighters was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries while fighting the fire at the Hemp drying facility near Howell Prairie Road and Sunnyview Road Northeast.
Firefighters from Marion County Fire District #1, the Salem Fire Department, and the Silverton Fire District responded around 4:45 p.m.
Crews say the fire was hard to control because it was located within heavy machinery inside the structure, which made it difficult to access.
The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages, according to fire officials. No one else was hurt.
