SOUTHERN OREGON (KPTV) - With a CBD boom, some would consider hemp a true cash crop for farmers.
Hemp farmers told FOX 12 last year’s federal farm bill helped with that, relaxing restrictions on growing hemp and removing it from the controlled substance list.
But the regulations surrounding hemp, federally and locally, are still new and changing. And compared to the cannabis side, a lot more relaxed.
FOX 12 visited East Fork Cultivars in southern Oregon.
“You’re looking at approximately one acre of USDA organic hemp,” Cassie Cooper, East Fork’s Assistant Farm Manager said.
Hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant that’s not supposed to get you high.
“So if you’re under .3% THC for the crop that we’re harvesting, it’s considered hemp,” Cooper said.
But Cooper said how it’s regulated looks a lot different depending on who in the state oversees it, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission or the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
“As a CBD focused farm, we have an OLCC registered farm as well, and we’re growing the same exact genetics over there, with the same amount of THC, and we still are, but one is regulated very heavily by the OLCC as adult-use cannabis and one is regulated as an agricultural crop by the ODA,” Cooper said.
At East Fork, the plants are surrounded by a fence on the OLCC side. An enclosure also borders each plant and they’re labeled. The ODA side is out in the open.
“My opinion is that it’s the same plant and it should be regulated as such,” Cooper said.
Cooper said even though their OLCC side got started first, she already sees the hemp side surpassing its sales.
“We love the idea of being able to reach more people,” Cooper said. “In the OLCC licensed area where we grow, where we started it in 2015, we were only able to sell within the Oregon market and it’s all regulated to dispensary sales.”
With the hemp, we are able to sell at our CBD drops at New Seasons,” Cooper continued. “We’re able to sell to customers who are making products out of the state so it’s a much wider array as far as the market industry.”
Cooper said she can also grow as much hemp as their land allows, compared to the cannabis side where they’re only allowed one acre.
“It’s definitely much easier than OLCC regulations,” Cooper said.
And data shows farmers seem to be taking note of that.
As of early July, there are more than 1,600 registered hemp farmers in Oregon, compared to only 584 last year.
Growers this year also plan to plant more than 54,000 acres of hemp, according to ODA.
“Hopefully one day we will see cannabis and hemp as one plant like it should be,” Cooper said. “That would be my dream.”
Cooper said in her opinion, she would like to see the cannabis side become more relaxed like the hemp side. She said the ODA still gives them plenty of regulations like who grows the hemp, where it’s grown and how it’s grown.
