PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Henry’s Tavern in Portland’s Pearl District is closed.
The tavern at Northwest 12th and Burnside has been a destination in the Pearl for 15 years and closed abruptly.
It was not immediately clear why the tavern is closing, but parent company Restaurants Unlimited recently filed for bankruptcy.
The tavern posted on Instagram two days ago, saying, “Thank you Portland, we will miss you all. Last night was our last night open, thanks for everything over the years”.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.