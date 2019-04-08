ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - You can watch baby chicks breaking through their eggs live online, thanks to Oregon State University.
The OSU “Chick Cam” is streaming live on YouTube this week.
The chick eggs are at the OSU Extension Office in Astoria.
By late Monday morning, one of the chicks broke through its egg.
OSU workers said they have three incubators and two cameras catching all of the action.
For more, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/Clatsop.
