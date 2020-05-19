Here's where Oregon's biggest counties stand on reopening

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The vast majority of Oregon has been approved for Gov. Kate Brown’s Phase 1 reopening plan, while only five counties have not.
The three most populated counties – Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas – have not yet tried to apply. That could be changing soon.
Commissioners in both Clackamas and Multnomah counties met Tuesday to discuss where their counties stand on meeting the state’s reopening requirements.
Clackamas County commissioners voted unanimously that they’re ready to move forward.
“I’m going to ask staff to expedite this today, so I’d like to see the draft letter today,” Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt said.
In a news release, Clackamas County officials said the county has met four of the seven prerequisites outlined by the state, “with significant progress and comprehensive plans in place on the other three,” the release said.
Officials expect the application to be submitted by the end of business hours Tuesday.
If Clackamas County’s application gets approved, it would mean gyms, barber shops and salons could open with restrictions, along with dine-in areas of bars and restaurants.
“I’m kind of excited to have that part open up a little bit – apprehensive, but excited,” Holy Taco manager Anthony Williams told FOX 12.
Williams said the Lake Oswego restaurant was closed completely for eight weeks. Staff was brought back to start offering take-out just in the last week.
Lake Oswego's First Street would look quite different if Clackamas County moved into Phase 1, giving the multiple salons and barber shops in the area a chance to take down their closed signs.
Williams told FOX 12 that Holy Taco is set up favorably to offer dine-in services safely while abiding by the six-foot separation rule, with the exception of back-to-back booths.
“We have a lot of mobile tables, too, so we should be able to configure it,” Williams said.
Hair stylists, on the other hand, can’t do much to separate themselves from their clients.
The owner of Salon Olivia in Lake Oswego said she still has safety concerns and isn’t sure personal service businesses should be involved in Phase 1.
Multnomah County officials haven’t set a clear timeline on applying for Phase 1, mentioning in a Tuesday meeting that there are still some metrics that need work, including access to testing, especially for communities of color.
However, health officials said overall testing numbers seem to be in good shape.
“We’re doing more tests already than we’re required to do, and we have not fully maxed out our capacity,” Kim Toevs with the Multnomah County Health Department said.
Washington County is also working to meet the state requirements. Officials have said they hope to submit an application for Phase 1 of reopening by mid-June.
