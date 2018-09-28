PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A heartbroken family is opening up, after their beloved mother and grandmother was senselessly killed.
The body of 89-year-old Marcine Herinck was found in the trunk of a car driven by Timothy Mackley earlier this week.
Mackley, a level three sex offender, was also a customer at the thrift store where Herinck volunteered.
“He had been in [the store] that day, the videotape shows him leaving the store,” Marcine’s son, Jeff Herinck, said Friday. “We had heard that he may have dropped a cell phone in the store and my mom accused him of looking up her dress, and that’s probably what happened. He was ordered out of the store, came back to apologize, and then mom went missing.”
Mackley has been charged with the murder of Herinck. He pleaded not guilty in court earlier this week.
Investigators are looking into whether he may have killed Merrilee Cooley, 68, a woman whose body was found in the trunk of her own car in early 2017 after she was reported missing shortly after Christmas of 2016.
Her case has never been solved.
Court records show she was found with used duct tape and a handcuff around one wrist.
“My heart breaks for them, it really does,” Jeff Herinck said of the Cooley family. “You hate to see that and especially a family that’s had to endure this without knowing anything since 2016 just breaks my heart.”
The Herinck family said they hope investigators will be able to find evidence to help bring closure for the Cooley family.
“It’s sad for everyone, and unfortunately we don’t know if maybe there’s more out there,” Lilly Herinck, Marcine’s daughter-in-law said.
The family said their sadness is also turning to anger, knowing that Mackley was out on the streets in the first place.
According to court records, he may be bipolar and schizophrenic. His criminal history includes kidnapping, sodomy, sex abuse, theft, contempt of court and failure to register as a sex offender.
A 1986 jail release report said Mackley “has an extreme anger control/mental health problem…when he loses his temper he becomes very violent.”
“I’m disgusted that this type of human being is able to be walking around in society, around schools, around seniors,” Julie Herinck, Marcine’s granddaughter-in-law said. “She definitely will be missed. I had to tell the three great-grandchildren that Nana wasn’t coming home anymore and that she’s gone. It’s heartbreaking.”
Her family said Marcine was a spunky woman with a personality that would light up the room. She beat cancer, loved her family and grandchildren, was very involved in her church, and spent every free moment volunteering.
“She had a heart of gold,” Jeff Herinck said. “I’m just happy to be a son of hers.”
They want to thank all of the investigators and search and rescue teams involved in the case, and are grateful for the support they’ve gotten from friends and their church community.
They’ll be leaning heavily on their faith as they continue to grieve, and as they follow Mackley through what’s expected to be a lengthy court process as he faces the charge of murder.
“I’m glad we have mom and I’m glad we have him,” Jeff Herinck added.
