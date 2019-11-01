VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The state of Washington is hosting its first state tournament for slow pitch softball in nearly two decades this weekend in Yakima.
Fans of the sport would love it to be year round. For high school softball players in Vancouver, it nearly is with return of a WIAA sanctioned event at Heritage High School.
It's the connection to Columbia River High School that makes this very unique.
"Slow pitch in high school hasn't been around my entire life," said Lacey Olesen, first-year Heritage High School head softball coach.
The seven-year itch saw the recent return of slow pitch softball being offered in the fall for kids in the Evergreen state.
"Slow pitch softball is a judgement free zone. It doesn't matter if you're ever played a sport before. If you have any athletic ability, it can all be taught," said Coach Olesen.
Re-implemented as a WIAA sport seven years ago, this autumn saw a new leaf turn two.
"When I first heard we were combining teams, I was kind of like, 'oh, I don't know how that's going to work,'" said Sara Wahlstrom, freshman at Columbia River High School.
While Heritage lacked depth, Columbia River was short on a starting nine - so why not join forces in the dugout.
"When we met it was kind of like, 'eh,' but when we started playing games it was like, 'OK, they're cool,'" said Paige Kirby, sophomore at Heritage High School.
Cool enough for the Timberwolves and Chieftains to morph into the "River Wolves."
"I was a little bit worried, a little bit pessimistic, but I am very grateful that they joined," said Heritage sophomore Freya Strathman.
For many on this combined squad, slow pitch offered an outlet to a fall sport in an otherwise empty field.
"Only half of my girls play fast pitch, and the rest are brand spanking new this year," said Coach Olesen.
"I have never played a sport before, so it's really cool," said Columbia River freshman Makenzie Stern.
The River Wolves entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed.
"It's kind of funny though because even though we don't practice with each other, during games, it's like we do. We automatically click," said Fallon Wiley, sophomore at Columbia River.
Practicing separately but playing collectively on game day.
"We get out of school an hour before they do, so for home games we come a half-an-hour before they do, so we get the field set up," said Wahlstrom.
The River Wolves fell one win shy of making it to state but no one can take away the season the Heritage and Columbia River girls just had.
"Amazing, they are an amazing group of friends. We are all kind of connected," said Ma'Nesa Johnson-Reynolds, junior at Heritage High School. "One person might be thinking the same as the other person and we just mash together."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
