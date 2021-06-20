SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A 55-year-old Hermiston man was injured after a crash on State Route 14 at Home Valley on Sunday, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said driver Mark L Buckner was heading eastbound on SR 14 when he drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, crossed both lanes and came to a rest in the westbound ditch.
Buckner was injured and taken to the hospital. He was later charged with second-degree negligent driving and driving without a license.
